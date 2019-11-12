4 Looks Inspired by Books

I’m Supposed To Protect You From All This by Nadja Spiegelman
Synopsis:
For a long time, Nadja Spiegelman believed her mother was a fairy. More than her famous father, Maus creator Art Spiegelman, and even more than most mothers, hers – French-born The New Yorker art director Françoise Mouly – exerted a force over reality that was both dazzling and daunting. In this memoir, Nadja details Françoise’s turbulent adolescence caught between a volatile mother and a womaniser father. The weight of the difficult stories shared from mother to daughter shifts the balance between them.
