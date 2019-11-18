Why You Should Include Potatoes In Your Pre and Post Workout Diet (Recipes Included)

Do you know that potatoes are a good source of carbohydrate and potassium, and they can fuel your active lifestyle with the right nutritions? So, yes. Don’t be afraid of potatoes.

In recent years, research has shown that the potatoes are natural, functional, energy-packed foods with healthy goodness for sportsmen, and every day consumers to perform at their best. Potatoes are easily digestible and more energy dense than any other popular vegetable, making them a good choice to fuel the demands of competition.

During the Potatoes USA’s “Real Food, Real Performance 2019” campaign at Menara KL recently, we learned that we can use potatoes in various recipes to up our performance for a power-packed life. In line with this, Potatoes USA will also be participating in various performance-related athletic events. We also learned a few ways on how you can prep your potatoes for healthy, delicious meals. Here are a few recipes for you to try:

Pre-Workout

U.S. Potato Power Frittata with Spinach

Frittatas are easy to prepare and super versatile! They make a well-balanced meal, keeping you on your feet for the rest of the day!

Serves: 8

Ingredients

6 eggs

50g Parmesan cheese

1 onion, cubed

65g baby spinach

1/2 red capsicum, cubed

350g U.S Russet Potato

45g milk

30g butter

1tbsp olive oil

5g salt

3g pepper

Method:

Peel and cut the fresh U.S. Russet potatoes into small cubes. Boil in boiling water for 10 – 15 mins depending on size. In a non-stick saucepan, sauté spinach, onion, red capsicum and boiled potatoes in butter, and season with a pinch of salt and black pepper over medium heat. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine egg, parmesan cheese, milk and seasonings. Stir to mix. Add in the sautéed vegetables to the large bowl. Stir to mix. Pour the mixture into a greased 10-inch pan over medium heat. Stir lightly with a fork until almost set. Cover for 3-4 mins on medium heat to allow mixture to cook through. Remove from heat and serve.

Notes:

Feel free to experiment with different vegetables. Try adding in mushrooms, avocado, sun dried tomatoes, tomatoes etc. This recipe is easy to make and best served fresh.

One slice of frittata contains: 149 calories, 9.4g protein, 8.7g fat, 7.5g carbohydrate, 1.7g fibre, 394mg potassium, 39mg Vitamin C, 188mg sodium

Sunrise Potato Crepe

These delicious crepes make the perfect base for your favourite toppings! The variations are unlimited. Get creative!

Serves: 3

Ingredients

200g U.S Russet potato

30g whipping cream

15g butter

56g all-purpose flour

2 sticks thyme

For the filling:

Sour cream

Chives

Seasoning

4g salt

3g black pepper

A pinch of sugar

Method

Peel and cut the fresh U.S. Russet potatoes into small cubes. Boil in boiling water for 10 – 15 mins depending on size. Heat cream, butter, thyme and seasonings in a small saucepan until the butter has melted. Mash the potatoes in a food processor or with a fork. Mix the mashed potatoes gently with the melted butter liquid to form a dough. Place the dough in the refrigerator to cool for about 30 mins. Once cooled, add the flour to the dough and work in gently. Allow to rest for about 10 minutes. Divide the dough into 3 portions. Sprinkle some flour on a sheet of parchment paper and using a rolling pin, roll out the dough into thin circles. Heat the skillet and place the rolled dough directly on it. Cook both sides until slightly brown. Serve with sour cream and chopped chives.

Notes:

Freezer friendly. Reheat in a pan for 1 min or in a microwave for 30 secs.

One crepe without toppings contains 179 calories, 3.8g protein, 7.9g fat, 22.1g carbohydrate, 1.9g fibre, 338mg potassium, 10mg Vitamin C and 174mg sodium.