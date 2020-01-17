Where To Eat This Chinese New Year As A Couple Or Small Family

Chinese New Year is a time of celebrating togetherness and all things auspicious. Often, this means gathering with extended family from near and far. Hence, many Chinese restaurants design their menus for tables of 10 pax during this time of the year.

However, families are growing smaller, or live scattered around the world. So, if you’re looking to dine as a couple, or a small family of 4 to 6 this CNY, here are some places that cater to smaller groups of diners.

Buffet

Lemon Garden

Shangri-La Hotel KL’s Lemon Garden hosts the Bountiful Lunar Buffet with Yee Sang until 8th February. The Lunch Buffet with Yee Sang is priced at RM140 nett per person (Monday to Friday) and RM160 nett per person (Saturday / Public Holidays), and RM180 nett per person (Sunday). Meanwhile, the Dinner Buffet with Yee Sang is priced at RM170 nett per person (Sunday to Thursday), and the Seafood Dinner Buffet with Yee Sang is priced at RM226 nett per person (Friday and Saturday).

The Courtyard

Head to Pavilion Hotel KL for a Fancy Malaysian Chinese New Year lunch buffet. The array of traditional festive delicacies feature local favourites for an authentic celebration with family, friends, and loved ones. The buffet is available till 31st January, from 12noon to 2.30pm; priced at RM118 nett per adult and RM59 nett per child.

Restaurant Level 10

Sunway Putra Hotel’s extravagant CNY eve (24th January) buffet includes appetizing starters; seafood such as oysters, green mussels and tiger prawns; soups; and traditional Chinese cuisine embodied in the chef’s must-try dishes. Savour Chinese Black Pepper Beef, Steamed Fish with Superior Soya Sauce, Wok Fried Prawn with Spicy Special Sauce, Sea Cucumber and Mushroom Stew on Brassica, and many others. Naturally, traditional Chinese desserts are also part of the sumptuous spread. Dinner starts at 6.30pm and runs till 10.30pm. Costing RM108 nett per person, it’s half price for senior citizens and children aged 7 to 12 years old.

Makan Kitchen

At DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel KL, the Chinese New Year Celebratory Buffet Dinner includes such delicacies as Braised Seafood and Crab Meat and Pacific Clam Soup, Chinese Barbeque Chicken, Eight Treasure Lotus Leaf Rice with Seafood, and Wok-fried Crab with chili and garlic. Available on 25th and 26th January, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, it’s RM138 nett per adult and RM69 nett per child and senior citizen (above 60 years old).