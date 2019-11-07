What Is Romanesco and How To Cook It (Recipe Included)

You may have seen this alien-looking green vege at some of the supermarkets here, but probably haven’t tossed it into your eco-friendly tote since, ya know, you don’t have any idea what the heck it is or what you’d do with it.

Meet romanesco. Here’s everything you need to know

What Is Romanesco?

This funky looking vegetable is also called Romanesco broccoli or Roman cauliflower, but it’s neither broccoli nor cauliflower. Some also call it broccoflower, but that name refers to green-colored cauliflower, which it is not. (It’s not broccolini or caulilini either.) Rather, romanesco is part of the brassica family along with cauliflower, cabbage, and kale. As such, it’s more closely related to cauliflower than broccoli.

Romanesco dates back to 16th century Italy. It has a texture similar to cauliflower but is slightly crunchier with a bit of a nutty flavor. It’s covered in cone-shaped florets that make it look sort of like a miniature Christmas tree. (Cute, right?)

You’ll find it sold as a head (similar to cauliflower), which can be up to 2kg each (!!). You can probably find it at your local in select supermarkets when it’s in season.