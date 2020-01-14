(VIDEO) Find Out Who Won Best Home Cook 2019!

Now in its fifth year, the annual Best Home Cook contest returned with a showdown between young culinary students and experienced home cooks. Together with editors from The Malaysian Women’s Weekly, Shape and Jelita, this year’s participants got experimental with their Norwegian Fjord Trout recipes.

Held at the Cooking House in Symphony Square, Petaling Jaya, seven semi-finalists made the cut. Just like the year before, the top semi-finalists would enter the final round and be paired with editors to compete in cooking a dish inspired by one of the recipes on this website

Light Up Your Stoves

Once the introductions were made by Daphne Iking, our host for the day, participants proceeded to their own stations to prepare their ingredients. The seven semi-finalists cooking up a storm were Aldora Velonia, Braveena, Raja Zahirah, Reena Gan, Shahriar Naghshbandi, Spencer Wong, and 2018’s Best Home Cook, Honey Chan.

Each presented the judges with their personal recipe using Norwegian Fjord Trout and spices from McCormick. Judges for the first round included celebrity cook Ili Sulaiman, Chef Jimmy Chok – Ambassador Chef of Norwegian Seafood Council , Eena Houzyama – editor-in-chief of Her World and The Malaysian Women’s Weekly, Anida Salwani – editor of Jelita, and Jay Jayaraj – deputy editor of Shape.

Once the timer started , all the semi-finalists got busy prepping their dishes, which ranged from pan-seared to tandoori trout. A fragrant aroma soon filled the kitchen. Judges walked around asking participants to explain more about their dish and the inspiration behind it.

