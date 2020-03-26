Two Easy and Hearty Salads That Can Pass For Comfort Food

We know, it’s hard to resist comfort food that are high in carbs. But the healthy kind can also be satisfying and uplifting, if you make it right!

Quinoa Edamame Salad

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

200g quinoa

80g edamame, boiled and seeds removed from pods

8 tbsp Hellmann’s roasted sesame dressing

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

6 cherry tomatoes, diced

1 pc seaweed, big sheet, thinly sliced

½ purple cabbage, thinly sliced

4 baby radishes, thinly sliced

Method