Two Easy and Hearty Salads That Can Pass For Comfort Food

We know, it’s hard to resist comfort food that are high in carbs. But the healthy kind can also be satisfying and uplifting, if you make it right!
Quinoa Edamame Salad
Serves: 2
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
- 200g quinoa
- 80g edamame, boiled and seeds removed from pods
- 8 tbsp Hellmann’s roasted sesame dressing
- ½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)
- 6 cherry tomatoes, diced
- 1 pc seaweed, big sheet, thinly sliced
- ½ purple cabbage, thinly sliced
- 4 baby radishes, thinly sliced
Method
- In a pot, cook quinoa according to the package instructions.
- In a bowl, add quinoa, carrots, edamame, tomatoes, purple cabbage, baby radish and mix well.
- Before you serve, pour the roasted sesame dressing over the salad.
- Sprinkle the chilli flakes if you prefer to have it spicy.