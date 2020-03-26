Navigation

Two Easy and Hearty Salads That Can Pass For Comfort Food

Cut down on snacks and eat healthily!
Recipe and images by Hellmann’s
March 26, 2020
By Lorraine Chai
We know, it’s hard to resist comfort food that are high in carbs. But the healthy kind can also be satisfying and uplifting, if you make it right!

 

Quinoa Edamame Salad

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

 

Ingredients

  • 200g quinoa
  • 80g edamame, boiled and seeds removed from pods
  • 8 tbsp Hellmann’s roasted sesame dressing
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)
  • 6 cherry tomatoes, diced
  • 1 pc seaweed, big sheet, thinly sliced
  • ½ purple cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 4 baby radishes, thinly sliced

 

Method

  1. In a pot, cook quinoa according to the package instructions.
  2. In a bowl, add quinoa, carrots, edamame, tomatoes, purple cabbage, baby radish and mix well.
  3. Before you serve, pour the roasted sesame dressing over the salad.
  4. Sprinkle the chilli flakes if you prefer to have it spicy.

 

 

