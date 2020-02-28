Twice-Cooked Cod With Pesto Recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves: 3 pax, with the addition of 2 other dishes

Ingredients

400g cod steak, thickly sliced

1/8 tsp sea salt

A dash of white pepper

1 tsp honey

1 tsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp coriander and almond pesto (click for recipe)

1 bird’s eye chilli (optional)

Method

Rinse cod steak and pat with kitchen towels till very dry. Rub salt and pepper on both sides. Marinate for 5 minutes. Spread honey on both sides. Heat non-stick pan till very hot. Add cooking oil. Sear cod for 30 seconds on each side, till slightly browned. You can also turn the cod onto its sides to sear the skin for a few seconds. Transfer cod to a steamer plate. Place steamer rack in a wok pan filled with water. Bring water to a rolling boil. Dot pesto over the fish and sprinkle with chilli. Steam on high heat for 8 to 10 minutes, or till the meat just starts to flake away from the bone when prodded with a small knife. Serve hot with rice.

Cook’s Tips:

√ You can substitute cod with Norwegian salmon, red snapper or garoupa.

√ Searing fish helps to seal in its juices. The honey caramelizes to give the fish appetizing, golden streaks of colour.