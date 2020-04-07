Navigation

Tuna Potato Patties

Easy to make, delicious to eat! These tuna potato patties are great for all occasions and ages.
Women's Weekly
April 7, 2020
By Women's Weekly

Ingredients

  • 750g large floury potatoes, peeled
  • 185g canned tuna in olive oil, drained, flaked
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup plain flour
  • 1/3 cup vegetable or olive oil
  • 200g Greek-style natural yogurt
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • Mixed salad and lemon wedges, to serve

Add a fresh, long red chilli (finely chopped) to the yogurt for a little heat, if preferred.

Method

1. Grate potatoes coarsely into a large bowl. Squeeze out excess liquid. Add tuna, egg, parsley and flour, mix well to combine. Season.
2. Heat half the oil in a large frying pan over moderately high heat. For each patty, shape 1/2 cup of tuna mixture into a round. Flatten slightly to make 10 cm rounds.
3. Cook, in batches, 3-4 minutes each side, or until golden brown and cooked. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Top up and reheat oil between batches.
4. Whisk yogurt and garlic in a small bowl until combined. Season.
5. Serve cakes with salad, lemon wedges and yogurt sauce, if you like.

 

Recipe by womensweekly.com.sg

