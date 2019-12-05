Try This Legit Nyonya Laksa Recipe

Who doesn’t love the comforting Nonya Laksa? After the noodles have been eaten, the coconut-y broth is often lovingly slurped up too. Chef Ambrose Poh of Allspice Institute shows how to make this dish. Don’t rush through making the rempah paste — it’s the foundation of this dish with multiple layers of flavour form the different spices used. Makes a fab one-dish meal for when friends come over (simply up the recipe portions).
Ingredients
Nonya Laksa Rempah
Method
NONYA LAKSA REMPAH: Blend all the rempah ingredients in a food processor. When ready to cook, add cooking oil into a wok. Saute the rempah slowly on medium heat. When fragrant, the paste will turn darker in colour and the oil will separate from the rempah. This indicates it is cooked.
In a pot, add in prawn stock, laksa paste and laksa leaf stalks to simmer for 20 mins.
Add the coconut milk and dry shrimp to cook for further 10 mins, turn off heat and discard the lemongrass and laksa leaf stalks.
Place the blanched bean sprouts and noodles, sliced fish cake and prawns in a bowl. Pour the laksa gravy over the noodles.
Garnish with chopped laksa leaves, hard-boiled egg and sambal belachan, if preferred.