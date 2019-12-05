Navigation

Try This Legit Nyonya Laksa Recipe

Your Nyonya Laksa cravings should be satisfied with this.
By bkoh
Women's Weekly
December 5, 2019
By Women's Weekly

Who doesn’t love the comforting Nonya Laksa? After the noodles have been eaten, the coconut-y broth is often lovingly slurped up too. Chef Ambrose Poh of Allspice Institute shows how to make this dish. Don’t rush through making the rempah paste — it’s the foundation of this dish with multiple layers of flavour form the different spices used. Makes a fab one-dish meal for when friends come over (simply up the recipe portions).

Ingredients 

150g to 200g laksa noodles, or brown rice noodles, blanched and drained
50 g bean sprouts, blanched and drained
1 hard-boiled egg
6 prawns, cooked
1 fried fish cake, sliced
1 tbsp laksa leaves, chopped, save stalks
2 tbsps dry shrimp, soaked and blended
1 stalk lemongrass, bashed
2 cups prawn stock or ikan bilis stock
1 cup coconut milk, as required
½ tsp salt, to taste
1 tsp coriander powder

Nonya Laksa Rempah 

100 g (8) shallots, peeled
80 g (4) red chillies
5 dried chillies, soaked in hot water
12 g blue ginger, peeled
15 g fresh turmeric root
15 g garlic, peeled
20 g (4) candle nuts
3 chilli padi, as required
2 lemongrass, sliced
1 tbsp belachan

Method

NONYA LAKSA REMPAH: Blend all the rempah ingredients in a food processor. When ready to cook, add cooking oil into a wok. Saute the rempah slowly on medium heat. When fragrant, the paste will turn darker in colour and the oil will separate from the rempah. This indicates it is cooked.

In a pot, add in prawn stock, laksa paste and laksa leaf stalks to simmer for 20 mins.

Add the coconut milk and dry shrimp to cook for further 10 mins, turn off heat and discard the lemongrass and laksa leaf stalks.

Place the blanched bean sprouts and noodles, sliced fish cake and prawns in a bowl. Pour the laksa gravy over the noodles.

Garnish with chopped laksa leaves, hard-boiled egg and sambal belachan, if preferred.

