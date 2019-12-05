Try This Legit Nyonya Laksa Recipe

Who doesn’t love the comforting Nonya Laksa? After the noodles have been eaten, the coconut-y broth is often lovingly slurped up too. Chef Ambrose Poh of Allspice Institute shows how to make this dish. Don’t rush through making the rempah paste — it’s the foundation of this dish with multiple layers of flavour form the different spices used. Makes a fab one-dish meal for when friends come over (simply up the recipe portions).

