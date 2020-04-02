The Kitchen Helper To Get When Baking For Celebration

Prepare yourself for the great bake-off! With the Ankarsrum Assistent Original by your side, you can save time and energy thanks to its capacity to make large batches of cookie dough in one go. This means more time for you to bake more scrumptious goodies!

8 reasons why you need Ankarsum Assistent Original in your kitchen

Fully made in Sweden. Up to 10 times the capacity of ordinary mixers – its 7L stainless steel bowl lets you mix up to 5kg of dough at a time. The 1500W hand-made motor makes it up to 5 times more powerful than ordinary mixers. Its dough roller and rotating bowl mimic manual kneading, so you get dough that’s beautifully light and fluffy. The open bowl lets you easily see and feel the dough’s texture and add ingredients. Quiet operation by working at a low speed but with high force. A smart 12-minute timer and a variable bowl speed control with self-adjusting sensor technology. The possibilities are endless! With an array of 18 optional attachments, Ankarsrum adds versatility and functionality to cooking – from blending, juicing, slicing, grating, flour making, grain flaking and cookie pressing, to pasta making, berry straining, meat grinding, sausage stuffing, and more.

Tip: Mix up to 5kg of dough at a time! Wow!

The Ankarsrum Assistent Original was named ‘Best of the Best – Kitchen Innovation of the Year 2018’ in the stand mixer category. The award is among the most coveted in the industry as it is based on consumer ratings and, therefore, is highly acclaimed as a recommendation of products to buy.

Best Buy: RM3,999

Normal Retail Price: RM4,999

*Flash this page at our specialty stores to get a FREE Emile Henry Square Baking Dish Ultime Argile (made in France) worth RM379

Call 03-8023 3939 to schedule a FREE ONE-TO-ONE product demonstration at our stores, 3pm-5pm, every Saturday and Sunday.