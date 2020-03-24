Sometimes, you don’t have to do a lot to add a twist to children’s meals. If your little ones love tuna but are bored of the usual serving method, try changing up just that! These delicious sushi-style tuna sandwiches are healthy and perfect for kids’ little hands. Better yet, feature these at your next home party – they are so easy to make and require zero cooking.

INGREDIENTS

95g canned tuna

1/2 cucumber

1/4 medium carrot

4 slices wholegrain bread, crusts removed

50gram cheese and chive dip (optional)

STEPS 1. Drain and flake tuna. Deseed cucumber. Cut cucumber and carrot into matchsticks. 2. Using a rolling pin, flatten bread slices. Spread dip over bread. Place tuna, cucumber and carrot in rows next to each other on the bread, leaving 1cm border along one edge. 3. Roll bread from opposite edge to enclose filling. Cut each roll into 3 rounds.