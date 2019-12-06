Stave Off Hunger With This Blueberry Cashew Energy Ball Recipe

Do you ever barrel past the point of hungry into “hangry” (hungry + angry) territory? Yeah, not fun. Prevent the pains of hanger with snacks that provide your body with a combination of complex carbs, healthy fat, and protein. These blueberry cashew energy bites perfectly fit the bill. They have oats (a good source of carbs and fiber), and cashew butter and raw cashews for some heart-healthy fats and a bit of protein. The recipe also has hemp hearts for some omega fatty acids and dried blueberries for a hit of antioxidants.

Read: What Is Romanesco and How To Cook It (Recipe Included)

Whip these blueberry energy bites up at the beginning of the week, and keep them around to snack on when you’re crazy-busy and need something to hold you over until your next meal.

Blueberry Cashew Butter Energy Bites

Ingredients

1/2 cup dried blueberries

1 cup dry rolled oats

1/4 cup cashew butter

3 tablespoons hemp hearts

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup raw cashew pieces

1 tablespoon water

Method

Combine the dried blueberries, oats, cashew butter, hemp hearts, honey, vanilla, and salt in a food processor. Pulse until the mixture is mostly ground and sticky. Add in the raw cashews and the tablespoon of water, and pulse for just about 10 seconds. Spoon the energy bite batter out of the food processor. Roll it into 12 bites.

Nutrition stats per bite: 115 calories, 5g fat, 1g saturated fat, 16g carbs, 1.5g fiber, 7g sugar, 3g protein