Shepherd’s Pie in Just 5 Steps

Thinking of what to cook this weekend for the family, or just for yourself, without having to spend so much time in the kitchen? Try this easy-peasy Shepherd’s Pie recipe.
Shepherd’s Pie
Recipe by Mia Chenyze
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 packet Marks & Spencer Ultimate Mashed Potato
3/4 cup frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots and corn)
1 medium onion, chopped
300g frozen minced beef, thawed
1 1/2 tbsp tomato puree
2 tsp HP sauce
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200 deg C.
- In a microwave oven, heat the frozen mashed potatoes for 5min, and the mixed vegetables for 3min.
- In a large frying pan, sweat the onions for 3min over low heat, until translucent. Turn the heat up to medium and add the beef. Fry for 5min.
- Add the tomato puree and HP sauce, mix well, then stir in the vegetables. Cook for about 1min.
- Spoon the beef mixture into a baking dish, up to two-thirds full. Spoon the mashed potatoes over it and sprinkle generously with the cheese. Bake for 15min.
