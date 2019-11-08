Shepherd’s Pie in Just 5 Steps

Thinking of what to cook this weekend for the family, or just for yourself, without having to spend so much time in the kitchen? Try this easy-peasy Shepherd’s Pie recipe.

Shepherd’s Pie

Recipe by Mia Chenyze

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 packet Marks & Spencer Ultimate Mashed Potato

3/4 cup frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots and corn)

1 medium onion, chopped

300g frozen minced beef, thawed

1 1/2 tbsp tomato puree

2 tsp HP sauce

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 deg C. In a microwave oven, heat the frozen mashed potatoes for 5min, and the mixed vegetables for 3min. In a large frying pan, sweat the onions for 3min over low heat, until translucent. Turn the heat up to medium and add the beef. Fry for 5min. Add the tomato puree and HP sauce, mix well, then stir in the vegetables. Cook for about 1min. Spoon the beef mixture into a baking dish, up to two-thirds full. Spoon the mashed potatoes over it and sprinkle generously with the cheese. Bake for 15min.

