Sapna Anand’s Indian-Style Grilled Chicken

Try out this hearty and mouth-watering Indian-style grilled chicken recipe by Chef Sapna Anand, a celebrity chef and founder of Goa by Sapna Anand.

Ingredients:

1.5kg (approximate) whole chicken

2 tbsp white wine vinegar or juice of 1 large lemon

2 large russet potatoes cubed

1 yellow and red and green peppers cubed

2 large carrots cubed

2 large onions cubed

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and black ground pepper

For the marinade:

1 cup packed coriander leaves

1 cup packed mint leaves

3 large cloves of peeled garlic

3 inches of peeled fresh ginger

2 to 3 green chillies

1 cinnamon stick

6 whole cloves

5 to 6 green cardamom pods opened up with skin

1 tsp black whole pepper

Method:

Rinse the whole chicken and pat it dry with a kitchen towel. Score it all over with a knife, then marinate it in vinegar and salt. Set aside. Blend all the ingredients listed for the marinade, together with just a little bit of water, into a thick and smooth paste. Apply the paste evenly all over the chicken, as well as the insides. Let it marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight in the chiller. Preheat oven at 200°C. Cut all the vegetables to large, even cubes. Brush a deep dish grill pan with oil, and place chicken in the centre. In a mixing bowl, season and toss all the chopped veggies with salt and coarse ground black pepper. Spread out chopped veggies on the grill pan, around the chicken. Drizzle with olive oil and roast at 180°C for about 40 minutes, occasionally turning the chicken and veggies around to roast it evenly. The best way to tell if the chicken has been cooked is to insert a skewer around the thigh part or breast part. If the skewer goes in all the way, effortlessly, it’s done. Serve hot with fresh bread.

*Cooking time will vary, depending on the weight of the chicken and oven temperature.

NOTE : Leftover chicken can be used to make sandwiches, curry or added to pasta.

Find out more about Chef Sapna, who hails from India and brings with her delectable dishes from her homeland, in the December/January issue of The Malaysian Women’s Weekly.

READ: TRY THIS GOLDEN CHICKEN WITH COCONUT RICE