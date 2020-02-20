Navigation

Tom Yum Kung Nam Prig Pow Recipe

Eat it as is, or with steamed fragrant rice and other dishes – this aromatic and spicy tom yum kung is satisfaction in a bowl.
February 20, 2020
By Adelina Tan

This recipe is straight out of Thailand: from the kitchen of OPEN}, DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit‘s signature restaurant.

Makes: 1 bowl

Ingredients

  • 1 to 2 fresh banana prawns
  • 30g Thai shallots
  • 10g red chillies
  • 10g bird’s eye chillies
  • 30g shimeji mushrooms
  • 30g fish sauce
  • 50g lemongrass
  • 30g lemon juice
  • 50g oyster mushroom
  • 30g galangal
  • 50g Thai chilli paste (nam prig pow)
  • 60g coconut milk
  • 5 stalks kaffir lime leaves
  • 450g chicken or fish stock

Method

  1. Boil stock.
  2. Place shallots, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and red chillies into the pot.
  3. Add in prawns.
  4. Add in fish sauce, lemon juice, chilli paste, coconut milk and bird’s eye chillies.
  5. Toss in mushrooms.
  6. Serve tom yum kung when hot.

Tip: Nam prig pow is a roasted, dark brown chilli paste that’s often added to Thai cooking. Here, it gives the tom yum kung extra heat and depth of flavour!

