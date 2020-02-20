Tom Yum Kung Nam Prig Pow Recipe

This recipe is straight out of Thailand: from the kitchen of OPEN}, DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit‘s signature restaurant.
Makes: 1 bowl
Ingredients
- 1 to 2 fresh banana prawns
- 30g Thai shallots
- 10g red chillies
- 10g bird’s eye chillies
- 30g shimeji mushrooms
- 30g fish sauce
- 50g lemongrass
- 30g lemon juice
- 50g oyster mushroom
- 30g galangal
- 50g Thai chilli paste (nam prig pow)
- 60g coconut milk
- 5 stalks kaffir lime leaves
- 450g chicken or fish stock
Method
- Boil stock.
- Place shallots, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and red chillies into the pot.
- Add in prawns.
- Add in fish sauce, lemon juice, chilli paste, coconut milk and bird’s eye chillies.
- Toss in mushrooms.
- Serve tom yum kung when hot.
Tip: Nam prig pow is a roasted, dark brown chilli paste that’s often added to Thai cooking. Here, it gives the tom yum kung extra heat and depth of flavour!