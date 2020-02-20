Tom Yum Kung Nam Prig Pow Recipe

This recipe is straight out of Thailand: from the kitchen of OPEN}, DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit‘s signature restaurant.

Makes: 1 bowl

Ingredients

1 to 2 fresh banana prawns

30g Thai shallots

10g red chillies

10g bird’s eye chillies

30g shimeji mushrooms

30g fish sauce

50g lemongrass

30g lemon juice

50g oyster mushroom

30g galangal

50g Thai chilli paste (nam prig pow)

60g coconut milk

5 stalks kaffir lime leaves

450g chicken or fish stock

Method

Boil stock. Place shallots, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and red chillies into the pot. Add in prawns. Add in fish sauce, lemon juice, chilli paste, coconut milk and bird’s eye chillies. Toss in mushrooms. Serve tom yum kung when hot.

Tip: Nam prig pow is a roasted, dark brown chilli paste that’s often added to Thai cooking. Here, it gives the tom yum kung extra heat and depth of flavour!