Spicy Thai Papaya Salad (Som Tum) Recipe

The blend of ingredients in this beloved Thai salad,gives it a zing that keeps you coming back for more. Just as well it's so easy to make!
Dapur With Love
Her World
February 22, 2020
By Adelina Tan

This recipe is straight out of Thailand: from the kitchen of OPEN}, DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit‘s signature restaurant.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 20g palm sugar
  • 120g raw papaya, julienned
  • 30g carrot, julienned
  • 30g cherry tomatoes
  • 3g garlic
  • 3 chillies
  • 10g peanuts
  • 5g fish sauce

Method

  1. Using a pestle and mortar, pound garlic and chilli.
  2. Add in papaya, carrots and peanuts. Keep pounding to crush chillies and peanuts, and to extract juices of papaya and carrots.
  3. Season with palm sugar and fish sauce.

Tip: The Thais traditionally pair som tum with glutinous rice. Alternatively, add rice noodles to som tum, making it a more substantial meal.

