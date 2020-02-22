Spicy Thai Papaya Salad (Som Tum) Recipe

This recipe is straight out of Thailand: from the kitchen of OPEN}, DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit‘s signature restaurant.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 20g palm sugar
- 120g raw papaya, julienned
- 30g carrot, julienned
- 30g cherry tomatoes
- 3g garlic
- 3 chillies
- 10g peanuts
- 5g fish sauce
Method
- Using a pestle and mortar, pound garlic and chilli.
- Add in papaya, carrots and peanuts. Keep pounding to crush chillies and peanuts, and to extract juices of papaya and carrots.
- Season with palm sugar and fish sauce.
Tip: The Thais traditionally pair som tum with glutinous rice. Alternatively, add rice noodles to som tum, making it a more substantial meal.