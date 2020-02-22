Spicy Thai Papaya Salad (Som Tum) Recipe

This recipe is straight out of Thailand: from the kitchen of OPEN}, DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit‘s signature restaurant.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

20g palm sugar

120g raw papaya, julienned

30g carrot, julienned

30g cherry tomatoes

3g garlic

3 chillies

10g peanuts

5g fish sauce

Method

Using a pestle and mortar, pound garlic and chilli. Add in papaya, carrots and peanuts. Keep pounding to crush chillies and peanuts, and to extract juices of papaya and carrots. Season with palm sugar and fish sauce.

Tip: The Thais traditionally pair som tum with glutinous rice. Alternatively, add rice noodles to som tum, making it a more substantial meal.