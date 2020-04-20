Recipes From Top Hotel Chefs: Cook 5-Star Meals At Home

Power Salad and Detox Zinger – from Verde Kitchen, Hilton Singapore

Start off with something simple and healthy. The chefs at Verde Kitchen, known for their nutritious, farm-to-table menus, recommend this Power Salad – made with a super-simple list of ingredients, but still chock-full of vitamins. This is perfect to help boost immunity, and also debunks the myth that healthy meals have to be bland and boring.

For the complete clean-eating experience, go bold with the Detox Zinger, a green-juice that’s sure to pack a real punch! The shot of ginger not only adds some spice to the drink, but also helps to strengthen immunity with its antioxidant properties.

Power Salad

Difficulty: Easy

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 10 min

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 ½ cup mixed baby lettuce

¼ cup broccoli florets

¼ cup sliced mushrooms

¼ cup sliced avocado

¼ cup Mozzarella cheese

⅛ cup shredded zucchini

⅛ cup diced yellow squash

⅛ cup raisins

¼ thinly sliced apple

2 tbsp sunflower seeeds

For salad dressing:

50ml orange juice

50ml olive oil

20ml honey

Method

1. To prepare the salad dressing, mix the olive oil, orange juice and honey together in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Add all of the remaining ingredients in another large bowl.

3. Pour the salad dressing. Mix, toss and serve.

Detox Zinger

Difficulty: Easy

Preparation: 5 min

Cooking: 1 min

Serves: 1

Ingredients

2 green apples

½ cucumber

20g ginger

1 slice lemon

2 stalks celery

Method

Cut all the ingredients into chunks and blend them in a juicer.