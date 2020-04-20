Recipes From Top Hotel Chefs: Cook 5-Star Meals At Home

Instead of just relying on instant food, take-out and deliveries, hone your cooking skills by learning from the best of the best! These recipes and tips are from five highly acclaimed Hilton chefs and restaurants from around the region. With a wealth of experience under their belts, these top hotel chefs have even won accolades for their culinary feats.
Power Salad and Detox Zinger – from Verde Kitchen, Hilton Singapore
Start off with something simple and healthy. The chefs at Verde Kitchen, known for their nutritious, farm-to-table menus, recommend this Power Salad – made with a super-simple list of ingredients, but still chock-full of vitamins. This is perfect to help boost immunity, and also debunks the myth that healthy meals have to be bland and boring.
For the complete clean-eating experience, go bold with the Detox Zinger, a green-juice that’s sure to pack a real punch! The shot of ginger not only adds some spice to the drink, but also helps to strengthen immunity with its antioxidant properties.
Power Salad
Difficulty: Easy
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 10 min
Serves: 1
Ingredients
1 ½ cup mixed baby lettuce
¼ cup broccoli florets
¼ cup sliced mushrooms
¼ cup sliced avocado
¼ cup Mozzarella cheese
⅛ cup shredded zucchini
⅛ cup diced yellow squash
⅛ cup raisins
¼ thinly sliced apple
2 tbsp sunflower seeeds
For salad dressing:
50ml orange juice
50ml olive oil
20ml honey
2 green apples
½ cucumber
20g ginger
1 slice lemon
2 stalks celery
Method
1. To prepare the salad dressing, mix the olive oil, orange juice and honey together in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
2. Add all of the remaining ingredients in another large bowl.
3. Pour the salad dressing. Mix, toss and serve.
Detox Zinger
Difficulty: Easy
Preparation: 5 min
Cooking: 1 min
Serves: 1
Ingredients
2 green apples
½ cucumber
20g ginger
1 slice lemon
2 stalks celery
Method
Cut all the ingredients into chunks and blend them in a juicer.