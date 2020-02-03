Probably The World’s Best Mixer

Gluten is a protein present in wheat flour that’s widely used in commercial and homemade baked goods. It’s also found in flour made from barley, rye, spelt, and triticale, a hybrid wheat and rye. Gluten helps dough rise, lends shape and makes it elastic.

We see more people switching to a gluten-free diet for health reasons. Certain individuals experience gluten sensitivity or intolerance, and in severe cases gluten may trigger an autoimmune response that attacks the lining of the small intestine and damage it.

Gluten-free dough

When making gluten-free dough, you may replace wheat flour with different types of grains, such as rice flour to create gluten-free flour mixes. A substitute for gluten will be necessary, such as psyllium husk; otherwise the bread will turn out dry, flat and crumbly. Psyllium husk, which is able to bind a large amount of liquid to the dough, allows it to stick together and become more elastic, thereby enabling it to be shaped and helping to make the bread moist and airy. Xanthan gum and Pofiber (potato fibre) are other examples of so-called bread stabilisers.

The secret to airy bread

Gluten-free dough needs to be looser and stickier than ordinary dough to prevent it drying out; or else you’ll end up with dry and crumbly bread. However, the sticky consistency can make the dough a little more challenging to knead by hand or with normal standard mixers. This is where the Ankarsrum Assistent Original becomes an indispensable helper. The Ankarsrum’s dough roller acts as the baker’s fingers while the dough knife works as the palm of the hand to mimic manual kneading. Ordinary mixers don’t mimic the hand-kneading motion Ankarsrum is capable of and this often results in bread that’s dry and less soft. With Ankarsrum, you are likely to get tasty, moist, and soft bread every time!

What’s so great about the Ankarsrum?

Not limited to baking, it’s a multi-functional kitchen machine that goes from blending, juicing, slicing, grating, flour making, grain flaking and cookie pressing, to pasta making, berry straining, meat grinding, sausage stuffing and more. It has 10 times the capacity of ordinary mixers, working 5kg of dough at a time – that’s six loaves of bread or 150 buns in one go. Its sturdy 1,500W motor is five times the power of normal mixers so it takes heavy loads effortlessly and comes with a seven-year warranty too. Best of all, it has an open bowl that comes in very useful, as you can see and feel the dough as you go along.

