Pan-Fried Sweet Rice Cake Recipe

This delightfully light and fluffy rice cake is a Korean delicacy. Ideal as a dessert or light snack, you can have it as it is, or embellished with edible flowers to add to the enjoyment.

Ingredients

Rice cake

½ cup sweet rice flour (glutinous rice flour)

Pinch of salt

¼ cup hot water

2 tsp vegetable oil

Edible flowers

Syrup

3 tbsp sugar

3 tbsp water

Method

To make the syrup, put sugar and water into a small pot. Cook over very low heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Don’t stir with a spoon; swirl the pot every now and then to make sure the mixture gets well combined. Remove from the heat and let cool. Set aside. Combine the flour and salt in a bowl. Add ¼ cup hot water and mix well with a wooden spoon until the dough has cooled enough that you can knead it by hand. Knead the dough until it’s smooth, then divide it into 5 equal-sized pieces. Roll each piece into a ball. Place in a bowl and keep covered with plastic wrap so they don’t dry out. (It does not rise) Press each rice cake ball into a disc of about 6-7cm in diameter. Heat a non-stick pan over medium high heat. Add 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, swirling the pan to coat the surface. Once it’s heated, turn the heat down to very low. Place the rice cakes on the pan and cook for a few minutes. When the bottoms are slightly crispy turn them over and flatten lightly with a spatula. Cook the other side for a few minutes. Lightly press 2-3 edible flowers on the top of each rice cake, then flip them over and press them down for a few seconds so that the flower gets slightly cooked and sticks to the cake. To serve, place cakes on a plate and drizzle with syrup. Ideal as a dessert or teatime snack.

Tip

The key to beautiful rice cakes is to pan-fry them over low heat so the cakes stay white. Once you’ve placed the edible flowers onto the cake, don’t continue to cook the cakes too long or the petals may oxidise and lose their colour.

Recipe & image: FLOWERLICIOUS by Mohana Gil