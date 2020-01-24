Nyonya Cocktail Salad (Kueh Pie Tee) Recipe

Nyonya Cocktail Salad (Kueh Pie Tee)

Makes: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 kueh pie tee shells

1 shallot, peeled & sliced

2 tbsp coconut cream

½ tsp sugar

8 cooked shrimps, peeled

2 pinches salt, to taste

50g star fruit, diced

50g jackfruit meat, diced

½ Japanese cucumber, diced

1 tsp ginger flower, sliced

2 kaffir lime leaves

1 tsp sambal belachan, to taste

2 tbsp lime juice, to taste

1 tbsp fried shallots

STEPS

Cook the coconut cream under low heat (not boiling), until it is thick and creamy. Leave aside to cool overnight in fridge. Wash the diced cucumber, jackfruit, star fruit (soak in iced water to prevent oxidation). For the dressing, mix coconut cream with sambal belachan, lime juice and sugar. Lastly, add in the sliced shallots, kaffir lime leaves and ginger flower. The sauce should be spicy, sweet, sour and has a creamy texture from the coconut milk. Mix the cut fruits and the dressing in a bowl. Arrange the fruit salad in the kueh pie tee shell, garnish with cooked shrimp and crispy shallots. Keep some dressing to drizzle on top of the salad before serving.

Chef’s tip: Only fill the kueh pie tee shell when it’s time to eat. If you fill it too early, the shell will get soggy. If you’re serving it at a party, let your guests fill up the shells themselves!

Recipe by Chef Ambrose, the Peranakan Chef at Allspice Institute, for The Singapore Weekly‘s Domestic Diva Cooking Masterclass 2019.