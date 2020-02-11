Make Strawberry & Pistachio Eclairs In Under 60 Minutes

Perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any other day when you want to treat your loved one to something special and sweet.

Strawberry & Pistachio Eclairs

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Makes: 12 pieces

INGREDIENTS

1½ cups milk

2 tsp vanilla essence

2 egg yolks

¼ cup caster sugar

2 tbsps cornflour

10 g unsalted butter

2 cups icing sugar, sifted

2 tbsps boiling water

Few drops pink food colouring

12 sponge finger biscuits, halved horizontally

¼ cup strawberry jam

250 g strawberries, sliced

Chopped pistachios, to serve

STEPS

1. In a small saucepan, heat milk on medium until just below boiling. In a medium heatproof bowl, whisk essence, yolks, caster sugar and cornflour until pale and creamy. Gradually add hot milk in a thin, steady stream, whisking to combine. Return mixture to saucepan. Whisk on low until custard boils and thickens. Stir in butter. Transfer custard to a heatproof bowl. Chill until cold.

2. Meanwhile, in a small heatproof bowl, combine icing sugar and boiling water. Place bowl over a small saucepan of simmering water (do not let base of bowl touch water). Stir until icing is smooth. Tint icing with pink food colouring. Remove from heat.

3. Spread icing onto top halves of biscuits. Set aside. Transfer custard mixture to a piping bag fitted with a plain nozzle. Spread bases of biscuits with jam and pipe over custard. Top with strawberries and biscuit tops. Serve with pistachios.