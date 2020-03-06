10 Best Hot Pot Restaurants To Try In KL

It’s the food fad that might just be here to stay, after all. Yes, we’re talking about hot pot! There’s a reason people have stood hours in line (long enough that some hot pot joints offer a range of services, from snacks to manicures) to enjoy a spot of hot pot.
We think it’s the combination of rich, fragrant broth with a variety of fresh ingredients. Plus, you get the fun of cooking your own food without the mess. Above all, hot pot is just a fun way to have a meal with friends.
While there’s been an influx of hot pot restaurants, these cook-your-own meals have always existed in Malaysia – previously more commonly known as steamboat. And hot pot goes beyond the Chinese ones making news today! We also have Japanese and Thai-style hot pots, in addition to Hong Kong and Taiwanese-style ones as well.
With that in mind, we’ve listed some of the newest, trendiest hot pot restaurants to hit our shores – as well as some older staples that you won’t want to miss.
Hai Di Lao
Probably the restaurant everyone thinks of when you think about hot pot, Chinese hot pot chain restaurant Hai Di Lao made its way to Malaysian shores last year, first opening in Pavilion to rave reception and hours-long queues. Haidilao serves Sichuan-style hotpot, with an array of fresh meat and other morsels cooked in a tongue-numbing spicy mala soup.
Where: Pavilion KL, Sunway Pyramid, 1 Utama