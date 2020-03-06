10 Best Hot Pot Restaurants To Try In KL

It’s the food fad that might just be here to stay, after all. Yes, we’re talking about hot pot! There’s a reason people have stood hours in line (long enough that some hot pot joints offer a range of services, from snacks to manicures) to enjoy a spot of hot pot.

We think it’s the combination of rich, fragrant broth with a variety of fresh ingredients. Plus, you get the fun of cooking your own food without the mess. Above all, hot pot is just a fun way to have a meal with friends.

While there’s been an influx of hot pot restaurants, these cook-your-own meals have always existed in Malaysia – previously more commonly known as steamboat. And hot pot goes beyond the Chinese ones making news today! We also have Japanese and Thai-style hot pots, in addition to Hong Kong and Taiwanese-style ones as well.

With that in mind, we’ve listed some of the newest, trendiest hot pot restaurants to hit our shores – as well as some older staples that you won’t want to miss.