Is It Safe For Diabetics To Consume Honey?

Some studies suggest honey could be a better sugar alternative for diabetics, as its lower glycaemic index may help to increase insulin levels. (Insulin is a key hormone for controlling blood sugar.)

However, just because it’s ‘less bad’ doesn’t mean diabetics should consume it frequently. In fact, honey is sweeter than sugar, so do avoid honey as an added sweetener until your blood sugar levels are within control. And, always check with your doctor before consuming it.

Similar claims have been made around its potential cholesterol-lowering properties, yet more evidence is needed. There are other, more effective lifestyle changes that can help to manage diabetes and lower cholesterol.