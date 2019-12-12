Indulge In Merry Feasts This December At Shangri-La!

All Throughout December

The Christmas Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge runs until 30th December, from 3pm to 6pm. It’s priced at RM85 nett per person; RM150 nett per person with one glass of Prosecco Sparkling Wine; or RM80 nett per person with a digital voucher.

Purchase a luscious turkey at Lemon Garden 2Go, either as your festive centrepiece or as a gift for friends and family. Available till 23th December, book and pay in full by 15th December to enjoy 10% off.

A premium hamper brimming with festive goodies and treats is also available for purchase, also till 23th December. Each hamper is priced from RM398 nett, with the option to have it custom made with a personal touch.

With school out, it’s also the perfect time to gather with family from near and far. The Festive Lunch and Dinner Buffet at Lemon Garden is available throughout the month (except 24tth & 25th). The spread features a generous array of local and international dishes. The Festive Lunch Buffet is priced at RM140 nett per person (Monday to Friday), RM160 nett per person (Saturday), and RM180 nett per person (Sunday). The Festive Dinner Buffet is priced at RM170 nett per person (Sunday to Thursday), while the Seafood Festive Dinner Buffet is priced at RM226 nett per person (Friday and Saturday).

For a truly luxurious and leisurely experience, book a staycation in the Family Premier Suite. From 21 December to 1 January, the suite is priced from RM970++ per night inclusive of Horizon Club Lounge access and family activities.