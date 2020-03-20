Homemade Focaccia Recipe

Making your own bread at home can be a challenge as there is a lot of waiting time in between. Editor-in-chief Eena was inspired to test out a recipe on Youtube by the channel Kitchen & Craft. Below is the recipe and method she used.

Ingredients

Bread Flour, 600g (4 1/2 Cups)

Warm Water, 450g (2 Cups)

Coarse Sea Salt 6g (3/4 tsp.)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 20g (2 tbsp.) – I used normal olive oil

Yeast. 1/4 tsp.

Fresh Rosemary – I used about 3 sprigs

Garlic – I used about 5 cloves

1 tbsp Butter

To make garlic confit

Slice garlic. Heat 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Place garlic slices in oil. Add one sprig of rosemary. Add one tablespoon of butter.

Let it simmer until garlic is cooked golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside to top focaccia dough.

To make the dough

Pour bread flour into the mixing bowl and add the dry yeast powder. Give it a good mix. Add in warm water and then drizzle in the olive oil. Mix with your hands until all is nicely combined. Transfer to an oiled bowl. Fold the dough until it begins to fully combine and when stretched it’s tougher to pull and fold over. Let the dough rest for about 20 minutes. Cover with a damp towel. Once the dough has rested, begin folding the dough again. Cover with the damp towel and let the dough rest more. At this point, I was not patient enough to wait, so I covered the dough with plastic wrap and left it in the fridge overnight. The next morning, transfer the dough into baking tray (I used a basic 9 x 9 inch tray). Remember to oil the tray first. Stretch out the dough to fit the tray. Cover with a damp towel and let it rest for 10 minutes. Once the dough is ready. Wet your fingers and start making dents in the dough. Top the dough with fresh rosemary, garlic confit, and salt. Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes or until the top appears golden brown. Once ready, remove and let it cool on a wire rack.

You can watch the video of Kitchen & Craft making the focaccia bread here. Our methods may vary as I just didn’t have as much patience 🙂

Recipe inspired by Kitchen & Craft channel