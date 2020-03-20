Homemade Focaccia Recipe

Making your own bread at home can be a challenge as there is a lot of waiting time in between. Editor-in-chief Eena was inspired to test out a recipe on Youtube by the channel Kitchen & Craft. Below is the recipe and method she used.
Ingredients
Bread Flour, 600g (4 1/2 Cups)
Warm Water, 450g (2 Cups)
Coarse Sea Salt 6g (3/4 tsp.)
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 20g (2 tbsp.) – I used normal olive oil
Yeast. 1/4 tsp.
Fresh Rosemary – I used about 3 sprigs
Garlic – I used about 5 cloves
1 tbsp Butter
To make garlic confit
- Slice garlic.
- Heat 4 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Place garlic slices in oil.
- Add one sprig of rosemary.
- Add one tablespoon of butter.
Let it simmer until garlic is cooked golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside to top focaccia dough.
To make the dough
- Pour bread flour into the mixing bowl and add the dry yeast powder. Give it a good mix.
- Add in warm water and then drizzle in the olive oil.
- Mix with your hands until all is nicely combined.
- Transfer to an oiled bowl. Fold the dough until it begins to fully combine and when stretched it’s tougher to pull and fold over.
- Let the dough rest for about 20 minutes. Cover with a damp towel.
- Once the dough has rested, begin folding the dough again.
- Cover with the damp towel and let the dough rest more. At this point, I was not patient enough to wait, so I covered the dough with plastic wrap and left it in the fridge overnight.
- The next morning, transfer the dough into baking tray (I used a basic 9 x 9 inch tray). Remember to oil the tray first.
- Stretch out the dough to fit the tray. Cover with a damp towel and let it rest for 10 minutes.
- Once the dough is ready. Wet your fingers and start making dents in the dough.
- Top the dough with fresh rosemary, garlic confit, and salt.
- Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes or until the top appears golden brown.
- Once ready, remove and let it cool on a wire rack.
You can watch the video of Kitchen & Craft making the focaccia bread here. Our methods may vary as I just didn’t have as much patience 🙂
Recipe inspired by Kitchen & Craft channel