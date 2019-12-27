Give This Healthy, Spinach Lontong A Try

This, easy one-pot dish is sure to satisfy your lontong gravy. The spinach addition, of course, comes with additional nutritional value as well. Give it a try over the weekend before the holidays begin next week.
Ingredients (Serves 2)
1 tbsp olive oil
100g spinach, remove roots and lower stems
200g eggplant, cut into small pieces
1 medium carrot, par-boiled and chopped
1 medium-sized onion, chopped
3 stalks long beans, cut into 4cm lengths
100g lontong paste
1½ cup vegetable stock
¼ cup coconut milk
3 tbsp evaporated milk
½ tsp brown sugar
10 quail eggs, boiled, shelled and halved
Chopped fresh coriander, to garnish
Method
1 Saute spinach, eggplant, carrot, onion and long beans in olive oil for 5 min. Remove and set aside.
2 In the same pan, fry the lontong paste for 3 min.
3 Add vegetable stock and stir well to dilute the lontong paste. Leave to boil for 5 min on high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and add vegetables.
4 Add coconut milk, evaporated milk and brown sugar. Simmer for 5-10 min.
5 Top with quail eggs and chopped coriander. Serve immediately.