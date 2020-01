Prepping for Chinese New Year, or wondering what to take with you as a gift when visiting? Make sure these fruits are on your list because according to Feng Shui principles, they are very auspicious.

We’re sure you already know the symbolism for oranges and why they mean a lot during Chinese New Year. So, instead, here are other fruits you might not know are considered lucky as well.

