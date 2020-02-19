Fresh Salmon & Vegetable Spring Roll with Chilli Lime Dip

This recipe is straight out of Thailand: from the kitchen of OPEN}, DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit‘s signature restaurant.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Makes: 1 roll
Ingredients
For spring roll:
- 1 sheet Vietnamese flour sheet
- Sushi-grade raw salmon
- 5g saw leaves (sawtooth coriander)
- 10g sweet basil leaves
- 15g Japanese cucumber, cut into long strips
For chilli lime dip:
- 10g chopped dried chillies
- 15g lime juice
- 15g palm sugar
- 15g fish sauce
Method
For spring roll:
- Boil prawn in boiling water and remove shell.
- Soak Vietnamese flour sheet in water. Then, transfer flour sheet to a plate.
- Place ingredients on the sheet.
- Starting from the end furthest from you, roll sheet as tightly as possible, so there is no loose space inside.
- Cut spring roll into smaller pieces.
For chilli lime dip:
- Place all ingredients into the blender; blend for about 3 minutes.