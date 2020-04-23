Fill Your Cup With Indulgent Coffee Drinks

Have a cozy, cafe experience in the comfort of home by making your own indulgent coffee drinks. It’s easy with Nespresso’s newly relaunched BARISTA CREATIONS flavoured coffee range. An expertly crafted balance between roasted coffee notes and sweet indulgence, its tantalizing taste is heaven in a cup.
To inspire both you and your loved ones to awaken the barista within, the revamped range is accompanied by three recipes for indulgent coffee drinks. Order the coffee capsules online at Nespresso’s website.
Iced Vanilla Cheesecake
Indulge in this Iced Vanilla Cheesecake recipe featuring BARISTA CREATIONS’ Vanilla Éclair. This velvety brew blends into a round, smooth Latin American Arabica espresso, leaving you with a sweet and silky taste.
Ingredients:
BARISTA CREATIONS Vanilla Éclair
80ml cheesecake syrup
Milk
Cocoa powder
Caramel biscuit crumbs
Ice cubes
Method:
1. Add 5ml cheesecake syrup into Nespresso VIEW Mug with 3 – 4 ice cubes.
2. Pour milk into Aeroccino Milk Frother to minimum level and prepare cold milk froth.
3. Pour 40ml of milk into VIEW mug and scoop the milk froth into mug till the brim.
4. Extract 40ml (espresso) of Vanilla Éclair coffee into VIEW mug.
5. Dust with cocoa powder and finish with caramel biscuit crumbs.