Eton Mess Recipe: A Simple Dessert For Parties

Soft and frothy, whipped cream is a sweet indulgence well-loved with an array of desserts. The ‘cherry on top’, so to speak ! One dessert that features this is the Eton Mess. A mix of fruits, meringue and cream, it tastes somewhat like a pavlova.

Simple to make and requiring no baking, it’s especially ideal for when you have guests over. The traditional way to serve it in cups, but you can do it the Dato’ Fazley Yaakob way by laying out the dessert on a table and digging in! The celebrity chef recommends the sweet table as a fun and engaging element at your party.

Makes: 4 cups

Ingredients

500g strawberries

400ml Millac Whipped Cream

4 shop-bought meringue nests

50g caster sugar (optional)

1 tbsp icing sugar (optional)

Sprigs of mint, to serve

Method

Wash and hull the berries. Puree half the berries in a blender and chop the other half. Typically, Eton Mess uses only strawberries, but you can add in other berries. You can also sprinkle caster sugar over the berries and leave them to macerate, for 20 minutes. Whipped the cream by hand or use an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Tip for a perfect whipped cream: the colder the cream, the easier to whip! Again, optionally, you can sift in a tablespoon of icing sugar to the mixture if you have a sweet tooth. Crush meringue nests, then fold into whipped cream with the berries. Make sure not to over-mix. Scoop mixture into a serving dish or cups, and top with sprigs of mint. Serve immediately, when the meringues are still crunchy.

Tips: