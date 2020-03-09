Navigation

Buah Nona Drinks You Can Make At Home

This quilted fruit's creamy texture and succulent taste make it a moreish substitute for avocado!
This article first appeared in Her World's November/December 2019 issue. Images from Depositphotos.
Dapur With Love
Her World
March 9, 2020
By Lorraine Chai

Buah nona is a tropical fruit well-loved by Malaysians. It’s also known as ‘custard apple’, ‘sugar apple’ and ‘sweetsop’. The fruit has a sweet aroma and taste, coupled with  smooth, creamy-textured flesh – think avocado, but white! This is probably how it got its custard connection, and given its relatively short shelf life, you can turn the fruit into these two hassle-free desserts before it goes bad.

1 of 2

Custard Apple Milkshake

Makes: 4 cups

Ingredient:

6 custard apples

4 cups of milk

3 tsp honey

Method:

  1. Scoop out the pulp and pop it into the blender.
  2. Pulse (don’t blend!) twice to separate the seeds from the pulp.
  3. Remove the seed before you add the honey and milk.
  4. Blend until the mixture is thick.
  5. Serve chilled or room temperature.
1 of 2

More Related Stories