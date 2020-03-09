Buah Nona Drinks You Can Make At Home

Buah nona is a tropical fruit well-loved by Malaysians. It’s also known as ‘custard apple’, ‘sugar apple’ and ‘sweetsop’. The fruit has a sweet aroma and taste, coupled with smooth, creamy-textured flesh – think avocado, but white! This is probably how it got its custard connection, and given its relatively short shelf life, you can turn the fruit into these two hassle-free desserts before it goes bad.
Custard Apple Milkshake
Makes: 4 cups
Ingredient:
6 custard apples
4 cups of milk
3 tsp honey
Method:
- Scoop out the pulp and pop it into the blender.
- Pulse (don’t blend!) twice to separate the seeds from the pulp.
- Remove the seed before you add the honey and milk.
- Blend until the mixture is thick.
- Serve chilled or room temperature.