Covid19: Resipi Viral Anda Kena Cuba Sepanjang #RMO

My moist Banana cake is ready for mother 5pm tea by the garden. Here the recipe… 200gms unsalted Butter 145gms castor sugar 4eggs 280gm Self Raising flour 1 Tsp Baking Soda 1 tsp Cinammon powder 2 cups very ripe banana preferably Pisang Emas 1tsp salt 1 Tbs Vaniila essence 1/2 Cup chopped Toasted Walnuts or Almond. Method.. 1. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy 2.Add vanilla essence. 3.Add eggs one at a time beating until its fluffy. 3. Meanwhile Sift flour, baking soda and cinnamon powder. 4.Incoporate the flour gradually and finally the chopped nuts and mashed banana. 5.Transfer into your greased cake pan and bake it for 40mins at 180c. 6.Use the skewer test at the center of the cake to check if its cooked all the way through. Happy baking! Jangan merayap tau!๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚