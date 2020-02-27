Coriander and Almond Pesto Recipe

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: None

Makes: About 400g

Ingredients

50g Chinese coriander, leaves only

2 cloves garlic

50g ground almonds

1 tsp sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

200g extra virgin olive oil + extra for preserving

60g Parmesan cheese, finely grated

You’ll also need

2 x 250ml heat-proof Kilner jars

Method

Sterilize your storage jars: Wash jars and lids with soapy water, and rinse. Pour boiling water into the jars; carefully screw on the lids using oven gloves to prevent scalding yourself. Turn the jars upside down, on a baking tray, and leave for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 100oC. Line a clean baking tray with slightly crumpled baking paper. Empty water from the jars. Place jars and lids on the prepared tray and heat for 15 to 20 minutes, or until dry. Leave in the oven till ready to use. Make your pesto: Place coriander, garlic, almonds, salt and pepper in a food processor. Grind as finely as possible. With the processor running on low speed, slowly pour in the oil in a thin stream to obtain a smooth paste. Add grated Parmesan and pulse 3 to 4 times to combine. Adjust seasoning to taste. If not using immediately, transfer the pesto into the sterilized jars, while the jars are still warm. Pour in a layer of olive oil, to cover the top surface completely. Seal the top with cling film. Screw on the lids and store in the chiller till ready to use. (See cook’s tips for storing pesto.)

Cook’s Tips:

√ Adding a layer of olive oil above the pesto creates a barrier, keeping out oxygen and moisture. This helps to maintain its fresh taste and bright colour.

√ In sterilised jars, pesto can keep in the chiller section of your fridge for up to 1 month if unopened. Once open, use up within 1 week.

√ You can also freeze the prepared pesto for up to 3 months, unopened. Thaw in the chiller overnight before using. Once open, use up within 1 week.