Congo Bars Recipe

Congo bars are one of the simplest yet most delicious desserts to make at home with your kids!
Ingredients
2½ cup flour
1 cup brown sugar
¾ cup white sugar
2 cups chocolate chips
3 eggs
230g butter
1½ tsp vanilla
2 tsps corn starch
½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
Method
- Preheat oven at 160°C and grease your baking tray.
- Cream butter and sugar (brown and white sugar) until batter looks lighter in colour and fluffy.
- Add in eggs one at a time. Mix well after each egg is added. Scrape the sides to make sure eggs are mixed well in the batter.
- Add in vanilla and mix well.
- Then, add in salt, baking powder, and corn starch. Mix batter well.
- Mix flour in the batter and continue mixing.
- Lastly, fold in chocolate chips.
- Once the chocolate chips and batter are all evenly mixed, pour batter onto baking tray.
- Bake in the oven for 30 minutes.
- Once baked, cool on a wire rack before cutting into bars.