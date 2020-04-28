Navigation

Congo Bars Recipe

Spend time baking these simple congo bars with your kids. Not only are they filled with gooey chocolate chips, they’re moist and decadent too!
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
April 28, 2020
By Eena Houzyama

Congo bars are one of the simplest yet most delicious desserts to make at home with your kids!

Ingredients

2½ cup flour

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup white sugar

2 cups chocolate chips

3 eggs

230g butter

1½ tsp vanilla

2 tsps corn starch

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

Method

  1. Preheat oven at 160°C and grease your baking tray.
  2. Cream butter and sugar (brown and white sugar) until batter looks lighter in colour and fluffy.
  3. Add in eggs one at a time. Mix well after each egg is added. Scrape the sides to make sure eggs are mixed well in the batter.
  4. Add in vanilla and mix well.
  5. Then, add in salt, baking powder, and corn starch. Mix batter well.
  6. Mix flour in the batter and continue mixing.
  7. Lastly, fold in chocolate chips.
  8. Once the chocolate chips and batter are all evenly mixed, pour batter onto baking tray.
  9. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes.
  10. Once baked, cool on a wire rack before cutting into bars.

More Related Stories