5 Teas to Replace Your Morning Coffee

Be it coffee in bed or a to-go on your way to work, we love our cup of morning coffee as it gives us the energy boost we need to kickstart a day. But, do you know your morning cuppa could also be the reason you are sleepless at night? To cut down on caffeine, you might want to start replacing your coffee with a cup of tea that give you both morning warmth and greater health benefits.

READ: 6 REASON WHY YOU COULD BE SLEEPLESS AT NIGHT

Earl Grey

Earning its reputation as one of the most popular teas around the world, it’s even widely used in desserts and bubble tea! With a combination of both citrusy and malty flavours, Earl Grey is also a staple in most high-profile events as it is associated with royalty. High in antioxidants, this bergamot-flavoured tea also has a calming effect that will ease your Monday blues! If you prefer a more fulfilling morning drink, you can always opt to add some milk to it, and top it with a dash of vanilla or even honey!