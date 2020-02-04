Wuhan Novel Coronavirus Myths – What Not To Believe!

The Wuhan novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is still very much at large in China, where it has claimed more lives than the country’s 9-month SARS epidemic. To date, there are 20,438 confirmed cases in China, and 425 have died from it. The virus has spread to 27 countries worldwide.

Hence, there’s growing panic and worry regarding the novel coronavirus – given how little confirmed information there is on it. Adding fuel to the fire are rumours and unsubstantiated claims being shared online as ‘facts’.

The best thing you can do, right now, is to stay calm and take reasonable precautions. So, here are some widely circulated myths about the novel coronavirus: debunked.