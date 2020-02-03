Scoop: Step Into the Zone with PUMA’s Zone XT

Find what you need to crush your fitness and beauty goals. From running and training shoes to eye serum, we have compiled here, the latest in the market, for your perusal.
Puma Zone XT
Looking hard for a training shoe? PUMA has just recently launched the Zone XT (RM429), designed for high-intensity workouts, and endurance-based running and training. Here are the deets:
- CUSHIONING: HYBRID FOAM combines two of PUMA’s most innovative technologies—IGNITE FOAM and NRGY beads, for instant cushioning and energy return.
- GRIP: Rubber outsole provides maximum traction and durability for all kinds of training.
- SUPPORT: designed for maximum support throughout your entire workout.
- DESIGN: its heart-rate inspired design reflects the effort it takes to keep pushing to perform.