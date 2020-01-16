Scoop: adidas Celebrates Women in its Spring/ Summer 2020 Collection

The adidas Spring/ Summer 2020 Collection

adidas kicks off 2020 by inviting the world to reimagine sport, challenging old stereotypes and celebrating the movement of all kinds. Inspired by the belief that sport has evolved, the new Spring/Summer 20 collection asks its community of women to define what sport means to them. As the latest step in adidas’ commitment to creating products to enable all women, the collection features a number of pieces available in inclusive sizing, including the brand’s next-generation bra and tight silhouettes: the new Ultimate Bra and the Believe This 2.0 Tight. The versatile collection introduces both performance and streetwear, with each piece created to inspire the athlete in all women, however, they choose to play. The latest SS20 women’s collection is now available at all adidas stores and at https://www.adidas.com.my/en/reimagine_sport with additional pieces launching throughout the season.