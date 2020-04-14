Post-care treatment for breast cancer patients and survivors is a subject that’s not often discussed. Nevertheless, treatment – in various forms – is very crucial in helping patients cope with the after-effects of the illness, enhancing their well-being, as well as finding normalcy in their lives again. Our writer, Lorraine, speaks to Joeanne Wong, General Manager of Can-Care, a centre that provides support for newly diagnosed cancer patients, cancer survivors, as well as their families.

Her World: Why is post-care treatment important for cancer patients?

Joeanne Wong: There are many types of post-care treatments and particularly for breast cancer patients who have undergone a mastectomy, post-care support is important for patients. For example, breast prosthesis has been demonstrated to help patients to correct their body posture and reduce the risk of frozen shoulder, as well as other more serious complications, such as a crooked spine. A good-quality breast prosthesis mimics about 90 per cent of a real breast, both in terms of weight and texture. With the right mastectomy bra to support the prosthesis, many patients can rebuild their confidence and self-esteem after loosing their natural breasts while minimising potential long-term side-effects of losing their breasts.

HW: What are some of the changes patients will go through after receiving cancer treatment?

JW: Most cancer patients will need to undergo chemotherapy, which kills both good and bad cells. While it is potent, the treatment often leads to many undesirable side-effects such as hair loss, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, weight loss, mouth ulcers and fertility issues.

Accepting the diagnosis of cancer itself is already distressing for most patients. The side-effects only worsens one’s mental condition, especially when performing their daily routine becomes challenging. These side-effects will affect their physical well-being and also their self-esteem.

After receiving cancer treatment, some patients will undergo a complete change in life – physically and mentally. For example, some switch to eating a completely organic and vegetarian diet or avoid foods such as chicken and sugar, which are believed to fuel the growth of cancer. There’s also a constant fear of recurrence, and frankly, when it returns, it can be worse.

HW: Lymphedema, which is extra fluid build-up, is a common side-effect. How can patients spot the signs and seek help before the condition worsens?

JW: Lyphedema is commonly associated with breast cancer patients who have undergone mastectomy (complete removal of breast) and taking a certain long-term hormonal treatment. Patients can look out for signs like uncommon tightness when they wear their ring and watch (at the wrist). We will also advise patients to check their hands regularly by putting both their hands outward to observe the difference. For patients with lymphedema, one side is usually bigger than the other. Early intervention is very important as this can prevent the lymphedema from worsening.

HW: What are some of the self-care steps breast cancer patients and survivors can take, especially during times like the MCO?

JW: the MCO can be a very stressful period for most people as we are required to stay at home most of the time with restricted movement. For cancer patients especially, taking good care of themselves during this period is very important. As most cancer patients have weaker immunity, I urge them to stay at home and practise social distancing. It’s very important now to ensure they reduce the risk of being infected by COVID-19.

Particularly for cancer patients who are still undergoing treatment, it will be extra stressful to go to the hospital now for treatment as this may expose them to a higher risk of COVID-19 infection. The fear of infection and delay of treatment can cause significant mental stress to patients.

It is therefore advisable for patients to consult their doctors on treatment options (if it is feasible to postpone treatment or perform virtual consultation). There is an increasing need for telemedicine where oncologists advocate patients to stay at home and receive remote counselling. Caregivers play an important role at times like these as they need to be more vigilant in observing the signs and symptoms of patients, especially if the patients are feeling too much stress and showing signs of depression.

For cancer patients, it is also advisable that they maintain a healthy lifestyle when staying at home such as keeping to a balanced diet, regular exercise and with plenty of rest, as this can also help patients in maintaining the well-being of their emotional health.

