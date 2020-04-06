Navigation

Mental Health Strategies To Stay Positive During The MCO

You can, and do deserve, to feel better about yourself and what's happening outside.
April 6, 2020
By Adelina Tan

These are unprecedented times, with Malaysia joining a long list of countries on full or partial lockdown. Anxiety is high as tensions rise, in the face on mounting uncertainties. Staying indoors may help to combat the Covid-19 breakout, but it’s also having a detrimental effect on mental health. Coping with a major change in living arrangements and lifestyle is never easy, for anyone.

Dr Daniel Zainal Abdul Rahman, a consultant psychiatrist at Prince Court Medical Centre, explores strategies to stay positive throughout this period.

Image: Unsplash

Recreate structure at home

Get up at a similar time every morning and dress up as if you were going to work. For children, dress them up in their school uniforms. Then, have a designated table or space where you do your work. Basically, recreate the same routine you had before the MCO – the only difference is that the routine will be carried out at home. Creating structure can help combat anxiety and encourage positive thinking.

