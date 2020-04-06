Mental Health Strategies To Stay Positive During The MCO

These are unprecedented times, with Malaysia joining a long list of countries on full or partial lockdown. Anxiety is high as tensions rise, in the face on mounting uncertainties. Staying indoors may help to combat the Covid-19 breakout, but it’s also having a detrimental effect on mental health. Coping with a major change in living arrangements and lifestyle is never easy, for anyone.
Dr Daniel Zainal Abdul Rahman, a consultant psychiatrist at Prince Court Medical Centre, explores strategies to stay positive throughout this period.
Recreate structure at home
Get up at a similar time every morning and dress up as if you were going to work. For children, dress them up in their school uniforms. Then, have a designated table or space where you do your work. Basically, recreate the same routine you had before the MCO – the only difference is that the routine will be carried out at home. Creating structure can help combat anxiety and encourage positive thinking.