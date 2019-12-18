Is Your Skin Sensitive or Sensitized?

What’s your skin type? It seems like a simple question with a simple answer—you’ve either been blessed with normal skin, put up with an oily sheen 24/7, need to slather your dry face with heavy creams before bed, or have adverse reactions to the slightest change in your skin-care routine.

Turns out, more than 60 percent of women say their skin is sensitive, but most of them don’t actually have chronic sensitive skin, says New York City dermatologist Michelle Henry, M.D. “Many women are experiencing what we call sensitized skin,” she says. “That’s when something in the environment changes the skin’s normal function. The results are a stinging sensation, burning, and physical markers like redness.”

Sound like your skin? Luckily, there are simple ways to get it back to normal.

What Causes Sensitized Skin and How Do You Treat It?