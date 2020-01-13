Influenza A Outbreak: Tips To Keep Your Family Safe

Influenza – aka the ‘flu’ – is a contagious viral disease which affects the respiratory system. Catching a flu is common, but in some cases, it can turn into a critical – and deadly – illness. Of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B and C), only types A and B cause human disease of any concern.

In a tropical climate such as Malaysia, Influenza A circulation is year-round, but typically peaks during rainy seasons.

The elderly, people with pre-existing chronic diseases, pregnant women, and young children are most susceptible to complications.

Symptoms to look out for

Not to be mistaken with the common cold, the flu typically occurs with a sudden onset of symptoms. The common signs of Influenza A include:

Coughing

Sneezing

Runny or blocked nose

Fever

Headache

Sore throat

Fatigue

Chills

Body aches

Do I need to see a doctor?

In milder cases, the symptoms will be less severe and may resolve on their own. However, medical treatment is needed when symptoms persist for more than a week without improvement.

Stay hydrated, as this will help with expelling the mucus in your chest, besides strengthening your immune system.

Those who are at high risk for flu complications must seek immediate medical treatment.

How to avoid getting it

Vaccination is highly recommended when there is an outbreak of Influenza A.

Other preventive measures include:

Washing your hands regularly with soap

Keeping a distance from those who display symptoms

Avoiding large crowds and enclosed spaces

If you have to be at crowded places, wear a mask

The flu is contagious from at least a day before symptoms begin, and up to five days after.

Sources: WHO; Healthline