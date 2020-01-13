Navigation

Influenza A Outbreak: Tips To Keep Your Family Safe

Symptoms to look out for, and ways to avoid getting this contagious viral disease.
January 13, 2020
By Adelina Tan

Influenza – aka the ‘flu’ – is a contagious viral disease which affects the respiratory system. Catching a flu is common, but in some cases, it can turn into a critical – and deadly – illness. Of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B and C), only types A and B cause human disease of any concern.

In a tropical climate such as Malaysia, Influenza A circulation is year-round, but typically peaks during rainy seasons.

The elderly, people with pre-existing chronic diseases, pregnant women, and young children are most susceptible to complications.

Symptoms to look out for

Children are more prone to flu complications, due to having a less developed immune system

Not to be mistaken with the common cold, the flu typically occurs with a sudden onset of symptoms. The common signs of Influenza A include:

  • Coughing
  • Sneezing
  • Runny or blocked nose
  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Fatigue
  • Chills
  • Body aches

Do I need to see a doctor?

In milder cases, the symptoms will be less severe and may resolve on their own. However, medical treatment is needed when symptoms persist for more than a week without improvement.

Stay hydrated, as this will help with expelling the mucus in your chest, besides strengthening your immune system.

Those who are at high risk for flu complications must seek immediate medical treatment.

How to avoid getting it

Wear a mask at crowded places, such as airports and shopping malls

Vaccination is highly recommended when there is an outbreak of Influenza A.

Other preventive measures include:

  • Washing your hands regularly with soap
  • Keeping a distance from those who display symptoms
  • Avoiding large crowds and enclosed spaces
  • If you have to be at crowded places, wear a mask

The flu is contagious from at least a day before symptoms begin, and up to five days after.

Sources: WHO; Healthline

