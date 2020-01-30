Travelling Soon? Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself From the Wuhan Coronavirus

We’ve been made aware of the speed the Wuhan coronavirus (known to Chinese scientists as nCoV-2019) has been spreading in China and the world (19 countries have reported confirmed cases, at the time of writing).

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that causes respiratory symptoms that can range from mild to

extremely serious. The common cold is a coronavirus and so is Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

virus (SARS CoV), which infected more than 8000 people and killed around 774. The Wuhan coronavirus is part of this family of viruses.

Symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus usually appear as a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. It can

range from mild and flu-like to full blown, life-threatening pneumonia. The more serious symptoms of

the disease tend to affect those with existing health issues

While it is wise to cancel trips to China at present, it would not be convenient to axe all your travel

plans. Doctors are predicting that the epidemic will remain at least for a few weeks to a couple more months.

Since we can’t postpone our plans to go abroad indefinitely, here’s how we can protect ourselves while we travel according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC).