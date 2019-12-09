How To Keep Happy and Healthy, According to Tun Dr Siti Hasmah

We had a recent chat with Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, the wife of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, about what keeps her and husband healthy, happy and sharp. She attributed her quality of life to being happy with her family, but she also stressed the importance on these four areas of health and wellness. Here’s what she says:
Enjoy food, but eat mindfully
“We look after our diet. As my husband always promotes what my my mother-in-law has taught him ‘bila rasa sedap, berhenti’. When you eat, and you’re enjoying your food, you feel good about it, stop eating, because otherwise you’re continuing, and overeating, and your stomach becomes bigger and bigger.
“I enjoy my food, so my husband will say ‘please stop’. I tell him I haven’t enjoyed myself yet, and continue. The point is you have to regulate the amount that you eat.”
