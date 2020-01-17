Everything You Should Know About An ACL Injury

What is an ACL injury?

ACL is one of the main ligaments stabilising the knee joint. It prevents the knee from giving way or translating forward. The ACL also gives the knee stability during twisting motions during sports such as football, badminton, basketball and rugby. ACL tears usually develop during a sudden change in direction of the knee with the foot firmly planted to the ground or receiving a direct blow to the knee in contact sports.

What are the symptoms of an ACL injury?

There will be associated pain and swelling of the knee joint. A ‘pop’ sound is often heard when it snaps, followed by instability of the knee which becomes very apparent when walking, especially going up or down staircase or trying to come to a sudden halt.