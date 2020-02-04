A Response To Criticism On J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl Performance

The Response to Shakira and J. Lo’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Unsurprisingly, most people on Twitter loved the iconic performance. Specifically, many people appreciated how well both Shakira and J. Lo represented their Latina cultures. “The Latino community was represented proudly tonight by two queens and we love that,” tweeted one person. Others said the performance symbolized girl power and did its part in bringing women of color together.

On another note, some fans took to social media to remind everyone that age really is just a number—and that J. Lo and Shakira proved that sentiment better than anyone during their Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. “One is 43 and the other is 50. One word: QUEENS,” tweeted one person.

“What a show of talent, strength, athleticism, and beauty,” added another. “I’m so happy for both of them and their fans, who have waited a long time to see them conquer the world.”

The Backlash Against Shakira and J. Lo’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

What would the Super Bowl be without some controversy? Despite the outpouring of praise for Shakira and J. Lo’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, several Twitter users felt the show was “inappropriate,” “overly sexualized,” and “not family-friendly.”

“I am embarrassed for my kids to watch this halftime show,” tweeted one person. “Stripper poles, crotch, and rear end shots…no dignity.”

A similar tweet read: “The show was beyond vulgar and having stripper pole dancing, crotch grabbing and rolling on the stage half naked being brought into living rooms across America filled with families and children is abhorrent! The Super Bowl is for everyone and should not be rated XXX.”

Some people also argued that the show wasn’t empowering to women, suggesting that it was more of a “setback” to feminism than anything else. One person even tweeted that the performance was “showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay.”

“With the exploitation of women on the rise worldwide, instead of lowering the standards, we as a society should be raising it,” he wrote.

Another person felt that Shakira and J. Lo’s performance was “trashy” and “hypocritical.”

“The feminists scream about respecting women then they objectify women with their trashy low class ‘dancing’,” continued the tweet.