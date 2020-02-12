A Gift of Fossil This Valentine’s Day For The One That Gets You

It’s probably one of the hardest gifting celebration that there is, but Valentine’s Day is still happening and is around the corner, and you’re probably tirelessly thinking of what to get your best friend, soul mate or even yourself this season. If you’re a fan of Fossil, you might want to check what they have for the season from the spring 2020 collection.
From watches, to bags and accessories, here’s what’s on offer!
Carlie Mini Watch
This pretty timepiece in rose gold has its minute hand ticking in the word ‘love’, while the hour hand is striking bright red with an actual heart motif at the centre.