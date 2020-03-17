5 Best Healthcare Centres In Selangor

The wonderful thing about living in such a well-connected world is being able to travel for the best medical care possible. Selangor, as one of Malaysia’s most populated and prosperous states, has managed to attract many of the country’s best doctors. Healthcare centres here are also some of the most technologically advanced in Malaysia, with Tourism Selangor emphasising on medical tourism in 2020.
Here are five top healthcare centres in the state, recommended by Tourism Selangor.
KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital
KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital is conveniently located in an upscale area of Kuala Lumpur, bordering Petaling Jaya, that attracts expatriates and young urban executives. This specialist hospital is part of the KPJ Healthcare Group, one of the leading private healthcare providers in the region with more than 29 years of experience in the healthcare industry.
Local and international patients most commonly visit this hospital for treatment in these departments: cardiology, bariatric surgery, oncology, in vitro fertilization (IVF), orthopaedics, as well as paediatrics and neonatology. It’s also popular for general health screenings.