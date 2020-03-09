10 Strange Reasons Why Your Boobs Are Itchy

1. Contact dermatitis

Chemicals added to cleansing products that directly touch your skin can trigger itchy skin. It’s no wonder our girls get irritated considering we slather on perfumed soap and cover them with fabric treated with laundry detergent everyday.

2. Too-tight clothing

In most cases of itchy breasts, your clothing may be the problem. The fabric used may be may be scratchy or it may be too tight or not allowing adequate ventilation, especially if you live in a hot and humid environment.

3. Eczema

You might not know it but you may have eczema! Eczema is a chronic skin condition that causes dry, itchy inflammation that can show up as a red rash. If you’ve had breast itchiness for a while and you can’t pinpoint why, eczema could be the cause.

4. Sweat build-up

Sweat is mostly made of salt, which can dry out the skin if it lingers. After the skin dries, the itch strikes. Sweat left behind on the skin under your breasts can also promote itching by attracting yeast and leading to a skin yeast infection.

5. Pregnancy

It may sound strange but raging hormones during pregnancy can cause the dreaded itch. Weight gain can also make your breasts and nipples larger, leading to stretched skin that gets itchy as it expands. Always moisturise your bits and bobs!