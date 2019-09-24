Use This Achar Recipe To Upgrade Your Meals

Method

Place the carrots and cucumber in a large bowl. Stir in 2 tsps salt and let it rest for 20 mins. Wash and squeeze away the water. Set aside.

Blend garlic, shallots, dried chillies, belachan and cooking oil until paste, then fry on medium low heat for 3 mins or until fragrant.

Add in vinegar, 2 tsps salt and sugar, and bring to boil.

Add in carrots, cucumber, pineapple, red and green chilli, crushed peanuts and sesame seeds. Then leave aside (do not cook the vegetables).

When the Achar is cool, keep in refrigerator. Achar can be kept in the fridge for weeks.