Use This Achar Recipe To Upgrade Your Meals

A popular appetizers in South East Asia, achar is sweet and sour pickled salad made from a variety of vegetables. It’s easy, affordable and you can adjust the sweetness and sourness according to the liking of your taste buds. Learn how to make this sweet and sour preserved goodness with this easy recipe!
Ingredients
1 cup cucumber, cut lengthwise into 3-cm long strips, seeds removed
1 cup carrots, cut into 3-cm long strips
4 tsps salt
1 cup pineapple, cut into cubes
1 red chili, sliced
1 green chili, sliced
1 cloves garlic
1 shallots
2 dried chillies (soak in warm water until soft, drain)
½ tsp belachan (shrimp paste)
1 tbsp cooking oil
1 cup vinegar
2 tsp salt
½ cup sugar
1 tbsp toasted crushed peanuts
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
Method
Place the carrots and cucumber in a large bowl. Stir in 2 tsps salt and let it rest for 20 mins. Wash and squeeze away the water. Set aside.
Blend garlic, shallots, dried chillies, belachan and cooking oil until paste, then fry on medium low heat for 3 mins or until fragrant.
Add in vinegar, 2 tsps salt and sugar, and bring to boil.
Add in carrots, cucumber, pineapple, red and green chilli, crushed peanuts and sesame seeds. Then leave aside (do not cook the vegetables).
When the Achar is cool, keep in refrigerator. Achar can be kept in the fridge for weeks.